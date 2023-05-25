On Tuesday, Apple revealed that it would be collaborating with US tech company Broadcom to provide “cutting edge” wireless connectivity for 5G telecom networks.

Apple claims that their multi-billion dollar partnership is “part of a commitment to invest in the US economy.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement that the company was “excited to make commitments that harness the inventiveness, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing.”

We have a deep trust in the future of America, therefore we’ll keep increasing our investments in the US economy, he continued. “Technology developed and constructed in the US is the foundation of every Apple device.

Although the firm did not specify how much dollars it had put into the agreement, it did say that it will involve “designing and manufacturing sophisticated radio frequency components and other “cutting-edge wireless connectivity” parts in the United States,” the company claimed.

Apple is investing tens of billions of dollars to advance this industry in the United States, according to the corporation. Next-generation consumer electronics are being shaped by 5G technology, according to the statement.

With a net value of over $2 trillion, Silicon Valley tech giant Apple is currently working to fulfil a commitment it made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the US economy over a period of five years.