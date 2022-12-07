Users will be able to participate in karaoke mode while singing along to their favourite songs with the new Apple Music Sing feature.

The feature will be made accessible to iPad third generation and later models as well as iPhone 11 and later models at the end of this month. With the introduction of Apple Music Sing in 2022, the 4K Apple TV will offer a distinctive karaoke experience via the Apple Music app.

The vocal level in the song library may be adjusted using sliders, and users can pick whether they want their voice to blend in with the vocalists’ or stand out and sing solo using the blender.

A Duet view will split the screen so that the lyrics of multiple vocalists are displayed on opposing sides of the screen, making it easier for aspiring backup singers to follow the lyrics.

After viewing the lyrics in the app, the microphone icon will show the vocal track’s volume.Apple intends to make available more than 50 playlists specifically for Sing, including Epic Choruses and Iconic Duets.

The lyrics experience on Apple Music is typically one of the most well-liked elements on our service, according to Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

We wanted to develop this offering further to enable even more engagement with music through singing because we already know how much our users around the world enjoy singing along to their favourite songs.