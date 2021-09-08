CALIFORNIA: Apple is expected to launch its latest series of 5G-enabled iPhones in an event that will take place on September 14 (Tuesday).

The event, which will have the tagline “California streaming,” will be streamed online from the iPhone maker’s headquarters in Apple Park, California, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company did not disclose which products it is going to launch, but industry rumours indicate that the September event will include the announcement of its iPhone 13 series. Apple does not confirm the names of the products it is planning to launch before official events.

But it has traditionally unveiled its iPhones in September every year, except last year when the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the launch. Apple, which announced its first 5G-enabled iPhone 12 devices in October last year, is also expected to launch new smartwatch and AirPods during the latest event.

According to media reports, the new iPhone 13 series will feature three different smartphones. The new phones are expected to debut in the same sizes as the iPhone 12 devices.

The company is expected to add bigger cameras and higher refresh rate screens for a bright display as it looks to attract more customers. Apple, which shipped nearly 206 million iPhones last year, is expected to deliver 231 million devices this year and 240 million next year, according to investment bank Haitong International Securities.

Compared with its peers, the company was late to enter the 5G race. Rivals Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo introduced 5G smartphones in 2019. Overall, smartphone shipments are forecast to increase 7.7 per cent this year and will reach 1.38 billion units, according to International Data Corporation.