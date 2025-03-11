Technology company Apple is preparing major changes for its operating systems iOS, iPadOS and macOS. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is going to make the biggest overhaul in software history with iOS 19, iPadOS 19 (codenamed Look) and macOS 16 (codenamed Chair).

The three new operating systems will be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June and will be formally launched later in the second half of the year.

Gurman said that the three new versions will see fundamental changes to icons, menus, first-party apps, windows and the overall system UI.

According to the report, iOS 19 will be the most significant update since 2013’s iOS 13, while macOS 19 will be the biggest update since 2020’s Big Sur.