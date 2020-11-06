Apple is opening the pre-orders for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Just like three weeks ago with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the online store will open simultaneously around the world at 1 PM UTC.

That’s 9PM in China, 6:30PM in India, 2PM for those in continental Europe and 1PM in the UK. Those most eager in the US have to get up at 8AM Eastern/5AM Pacific. The first wave includes over 35 countries and regions.

Shipping is scheduled for next Friday, November 13, when the devices will also be available at physical stores – the few remaining open in this unusual COVID situation. Here’s how much the phones will cost in