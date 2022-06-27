We might anticipate a busy fall and the first half of 2023 as a result of Apple’s new software from the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). According to Bloomberg, Apple hired a designer from a well-known air-purifier company to work on the much-needed improvements that are included in the second beta of iOS 16.

What is latest ?

A few of the new features unveiled at Apple’s WWDC earlier this month included an enhanced iPad multitasking experience, two new Macs with the M2 chip, and a redesigned iPhone lock screen.

What’s noteworthy is that these modifications also provide the foundation for Apple’s upcoming line of goods. According to the journal, the company is about to embark on one of its most ambitious product development cycles in history, with a flood of new products expected to hit the company between the fall of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

This year’s release will include four different iPhone 14 models, three different Apple Watch models, numerous Macs with M2 and M3 chips, Apple’s first mixed-reality headset, high-end and low-end iPads, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, a new HomePod, and an enhanced Apple TV.

The announcements made this week at WWDC gave us a sneak preview of what’s to come, including how the new hardware and software will interact.