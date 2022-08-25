A week before its customary autumn celebration, Apple Inc. on Wednesday distributed media invitations to a Sept. 7 event where analysts anticipate the firm will introduce new iPhones. Apple might add two additional weeks of iPhone sales to the company’s fiscal fourth quarter if it continues to supply smartphones approximately a week and a half after they are unveiled.

Analysts anticipate Apple to release an updated iPhone 14 model. Apple informed suppliers that it anticipates greater sales of the new generation of smartphones than those of the older models.New versions of the iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac computers are also anticipated from Apple soon; some may even be unveiled at the September event.

While the company has mostly protected the iPhone from supply chain turmoil, it cautioned last month in an earnings call that parts shortages could hurt sales of some of those other devices.The Steve Jobs Theater in Apple’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, will serve as the venue for the event.

The occasion would mark the start of an indoor, live event since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020. Earlier this year, Apple had a gathering for developers, but the keynote speech was delivered outside at company offices.

The artwork for the invitation shows the Apple logo encircled by a silhouette of stars in the night sky with the tagline “far out.”