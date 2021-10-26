AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Some customers who custom-ordered one of Apple’s new MacBook Pros and were promised October 26 delivery are instead waking up to find emails from the company inexplicably stating that their Mac won’t actually arrive till December.

As the new MacBook Pro begins to arrive for the earliest preorder buyers, and as the models appears in Apple Stores too, some other orders have been unexpectedly delayed.

“There’s been a change to your delivery date,” says the email from Apple. “The most current delivery information is shown below. We’ll notify you when your order ships.”

Online complaints about the change are chiefly concerning delays on the 64GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, but AppleInsider has confirmed that some 14-inch models are seeing the same issue.

One example for a 14-inch model seen by AppleInsider has had its original shipping date of October 26 change to December 3 through December 10.

In each case, it appears that buyers affected had used Build to Order, sometimes called Configure to Order, to pick from Apple’s various options. Regular, non-Build to Order models, are now appearing in stores for immediate pickup.