Apple has confirmed that an issue may be causing problems with in-store Apple Pay purchasing for Apple Card users.

The company confirmed the ongoing issue on its system status page Monday morning, claiming that “some users may not be able to make in-store purchases” using the Apple Card via Apple Pay.

It appears that the issue doesn’t affect the physical Apple Card, so users could be able to check out by swiping or using the card’s chip. Apple Pay purchases online and within the App Store also appear to be unaffected.

Apple says that the issue has been ongoing since 12:30 a.m. Pacific Time (3:30 a.m. Eastern Time). We will update this post with any new information.

This is the second issue to affect Apple Card in June. Earlier in the month, an outage took down the Apple Card’s management system for about six hours.

