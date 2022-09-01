Tim Cook, the CEO of tech behemoth Apple, has announced that the business will contribute to relief and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan after that nation was devastated by unprecedented floods.

The $2.5 trillion company’s CEO, Tim Cook, called the floods “devastating humanitarian disasters” and said “our prayers” were with the people who lost loved ones and all those who were impacted.

According to a Tuesday appeal for assistance from the UN for what it called a “exceptional climatic tragedy,” more than 1,100 people have died in Pakistan as a result of excessive rains and flooding, including 380 children.

“The nation received 390.7 millimetres of rain, or over 190% more than the 30-year normal, in the quarter ending in August of this year (15.38 inches). The 50 million-person Sindh province was hardest hit, receiving 466% more rain than the 30-year normal.

In addition, flash floods brought on by torrential rain have caused flash floods to smash down from northern mountains, destroying bridges, homes, and highways as well as standing and stored harvests.