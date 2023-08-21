In the Supreme Court, a bench was formed on appeals in the Tosha Khana case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandyal has fixed Tosha Khana appeals for hearing and a three-member bench headed by him will hear on August 23.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi and Justice Jamal Mandukhel will be part of the bench.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf had challenged the decisions of the Islamabad High Court on August 3. The Islamabad High Court had sent back the issue of Tosha Khana being admissible to Judge Humayun Dilawar.

PTI had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Islamabad High Court on August 5.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 on August 5 in the Tosha Khana case and on the same day Imran Khan was arrested from Zaman Park and transferred to Attock Jail.