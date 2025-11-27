LAHORE– In a major step to fulfill long-standing promises, Pakistan’s first-ever “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” programme has officially kicked off, providing free residential plots to deserving citizens across Punjab.

The programme was inaugurated digitally by Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In a heartwarming gesture, Nawaz Sharif personally congratulated beneficiaries, including Rukhsana Bibi from Attock and Ramesh Lal from Mero Mai, over the phone.

The initiative offers citizens three-marla plots, along with loans of up to Rs 15 lakh to build homes, repayable in easy monthly installments over nine years.

Officials emphasized that the programme is transparent and follows a strict, foolproof selection process.

Provincial Housing Minister Bilal Yasin shared that over 2,000 beneficiaries have already received plots in 23 housing schemes across 19 districts, including Jhelum, Faisalabad, Okara, Bahawalpur, and Attock. Over 4.83 lakh people registered for the scheme, with the first phase receiving more than 2.57 lakh applications.

The programme also facilitates loans totaling Rs 145 billion to around 1.18 lakh applicants, enabling them to turn their plots into homes. Authorities have used NADRA and district staff to verify all applications and ensure transparency.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the project goes beyond slogans, turning promises into reality, and highlighted that the initiative will bring hope and security to Pakistan’s homeless families.