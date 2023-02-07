The All Party Conference (APC) on the topic of terrorism, which was scheduled to be held by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, has once more been postponed, according to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The premier will travel to Ankara on Wednesday (tomorrow) morning to send his sympathies to the Turkish people for the devastation and fatalities brought on by yesterday’s earthquake, according to a tweet from Aurangzeb.

As teams of rescuers work to free those who are buried beneath the wreckage, the dead toll from the terrible earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria has surpassed 4,000.

The APC was to take place on Thursday, February 9, two days later than the initial schedule, as announced by Aurangzeb a day before.

Initially, on February 7, PM Shehbaz convened an APC and invited all national and political leaders to reflect on the escalating menace of terrorism and extremism.

The National Action Plan will be evaluated, and a joint strategy to tackle terrorism and national challenges will be developed, according to the minister.