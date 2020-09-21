APC hits a snag as Fazl protests ‘PPP’s censorship’

ISLAMABAD : The all parties conference (APC) of opposition hit a snag on Sunday after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman protested that his speech has been “censored”. “The government stops our voice from reaching the public as it is, but today the APC also prevented our speech from airing,” the JUI-F chief complained. “I wish to record a protest with the PPP,” he said, adding: “This is highly unreasonable.”

At this, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it was “at the request of one of your MPAs that we kept an in-camera session”. “We will have a press conference after this,” Bilawal added, in an attempt to soothe his outrage. PPP’s Sherry Rehman interjected to say that the party was told that the JUI-F had requested an in-camera address, which the party chief denied. “We did not request such a thing,” he said. Later, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Fazl’s address was broadcast on social media. He said that they had informed the JUI-F chief that electronic media was to tap into the social media stream to broadcast it on television. TLTP