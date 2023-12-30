Pakistanis are due to cast ballots in less than six weeks to choose their MPs for the ensuing five years. Even though the election apparatus has been turned on, the energy and colour that usually characterise pre-election events are lacking.

Rather, there is a feeling of boredom and disenchantment with the way things are going in the nation, especially in light of the recent political polarisation and reduction of liberties. The people’s lack of faith in a rigged election process and an unfair election will only impede Pakistan’s democracy from progressing, hence it is the duty of mainstream political parties and governmental institutions to reverse this scenario. People still don’t know if they will truly be voting on February 8th, maybe because there have been so many barriers put in the way of timely polling. The Supreme Court’s resolute interventions have resulted in the dismissal of the ECP’s and other parties’ reasons, as their lordships have declared that further election delays would not be permitted. It is important for political parties to reaffirm that they oppose any potential postponements and promote prompt polling. The other major parties, other from the PPP, have not yet fully embarked on their campaign road. The majority are restricting their actions to holding press conferences or going on rants against their political rivals.

Now is the moment for widespread outreach campaigns, allowing voters to directly hear from candidates how they plan to address the multitude of issues facing the populace. Voters want to know how the state, which has been navigating rough waters for the past few years, will be navigated, how prices will drop, how their streets and neighbourhoods will be made secure, and how the frail economy will be regenerated and jobs produced. By using public awareness efforts to educate voters about the polling process, the ECP can also contribute. Democracy suffers as well as national cohesion when people believe they have no influence in matters of state and that elections have already been decided elsewhere.

Above all, though, voters must be persuaded that their vote matters and that the outcomes won’t be manipulated by unseen, powerful parties. The public can only be persuaded of this by the state, especially by its more potent pillars.

It is imperative to dispel the perception of electoral manipulation, which has been reinforced by the PTI’s ongoing crackdown, and allow all candidates to freely and fairly challenge the polls. The public’s disenchantment will only grow if the state doesn’t take action, and that in and of itself poses the greatest risk to national unity.