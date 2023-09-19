Apart from acting, what is Salman Khan’s hidden talent? The video went viral

While Bollywood actor Salman Khan is famous for his bold acting, there is another unique talent in him, the video of which has gone viral. A video of actor Salman Khan is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen making portraits.

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen drawing 2 human figures with the help of a charcoal pencil. In the video, it can be seen that the actor sometimes uses a pencil and sometimes also uses his hands and fingers to complete the portrait.

Knowing this hidden talent of Salman Khan, some of his fans are surprised and some are also appreciating him.

It should be noted that Salman Khan is not only a great actor and an artist, but he is also running his own non-governmental organization ‘Being Hume’, through which he is seen in the service of the needy.