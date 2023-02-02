By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Senator Hidayatullah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, It is a matter of thinking about how the explosion happened in such a sensitive place, what we gained by participating in America’s war, until there is peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan will not be able to live in peace. The government should implement reforms to control inflation. It is important to manage the situation; if it is not managed, there will be damage. Under these conditions, anyone who does the right thing for the country is labelled a traitor, and the Awami National Party has suffered the most. The country cannot run unless it is governed by the constitution and the law. If we want to bring peace, we have to follow the National Action Plan. Relations with all of Afghanistan cannot be lost because of a few people.

Similarly, Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “The reason for inflation is the incompetence of the government in the last four years; there are enemies on three sides of Pakistan who are lying in ambush, what did they do when the government of Imran Khan came?” Those who martyred the worshippers in the mosque, are they Muslims? We cannot call him Muslim. Imran Khan’s government tried to negotiate; what did they get? The border should be strengthened.

At this time, elections are not the solution to fix the problems. A 10-year economic charter should be created. A powerful economy can only happen when two decades are majorities. In such circumstances, the cost of conducting elections cannot be borne. You cannot starve the poor under the guise of the constitution; Imran Khan should run for every seat in the general election. When a person’s family is discussed, the court will turn.

Meanwhile, economist Dr. Salman Shah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via Skype. “Considering the economy, it is critical to hold elections,” he said. If elections are not held, the country will be 100% bankrupt.

Only when there is a strong government in place will the country’s economy is stable. Elections can never be postponed. Postponing elections is equivalent to deadlock the country, Along with provincial elections, general elections should also be held.

Forget the election-run Charter of Economic Rights; So far, the nine months that the

government has spent have led to the destruction of the country. There is no way for the government to run away from the IMF. Accepting the conditions of the IMF will lead to a public outcry. There is a need for talks with China after the IMF. China has the highest debt; we need to talk to China. He concluded that we have to take every step in our own interest.