ISLAMABAD:PML-N leader Nisar Cheema’s talk with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme

Any kind of audit should not allow anyone to go astray,

Anyone who doubts the election must come and audit it, Nisarcheema

It is better to lose than to win by fake means, leader PML-N

He who wins the right way has the right to sit in the House,

Unfortunately, in our country there is no principled politics, only power politics,

The difference between us and other countries is that we have to win elections by all means,

If Miradaman is clean, then one should not be afraid of election audit,

Every day millions of people appear in

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar dalshad’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Having the election audit done by a firm would be an insult to the Election Commission, Kanwar dalshad said

The party which is defeated will never accept the election results In the 2024 election, the High Courts had refused to give returning officers,

Malicious amendments will benefit a few but not the nation,

The Election Commission cannot do anything till the decision on the revision petition on specific seats, Kanwar dalshad

It does not seem possible to introduce or pass constitutional amendments before October 25, Kanwarda

Member of National Assembly Mirza ikhtiar Baig’s talk with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme

I contested 3 elections in my constituency, won with a huge majority in 2008 too, Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig

Political parties have filed cases in tribunals, which will be decided

PPP wants completion of incomplete agenda of democracy, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

Political parties should sit down and agree on reforms on important national issues, Akhtar Beg

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is on board with us, he will give his constitutional draft, Mirza Akhtiyar Beg

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that we are in no hurry for the constitutional amendments

We are in no rush, we want more time to be given to this important Ashoka, Akhtar Beg

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the stock exchange reached 85 thousand index, Mirza Akhtiyar Beg

Things are improving in Pakistan, including the economy, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

If you lose, then fake election and if you win, it is fair, this is what is going on

Former President of the Supreme Court Bar Abid Zubiri’s conversation in the program Sachi Baat

The entire judicial system is being wrapped up through constitutional amendments,

The government cannot make constitutional amendments that change the judicial structure,

We are against these constitutional amendments which we have also challenged,

Right now, the House is incomplete, so how can the constitution be amended,

Charter of Democracy Nothing can be bigger than Constitution,

If arbitrary judges are installed, the justice system will end,

The pillar of independent judiciary existing in the constitution cannot be abolished,