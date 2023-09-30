Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and former Indian captain Virat Kohli are expecting a second child.

An Indian media report quoting sources claimed that Anushka is pregnant for the second time, but Anushka will officially announce her pregnancy later, like the first child.

Indian media claims that Anushka is avoiding any event or travel with Virat Kohli these days, which is not a coincidence but the actress is not seen in public places to keep herself away from any kind of speculation.

According to Indian media, Anushka was recently seen with her husband Virat at the maternity home, after which the couple requested Papazai not to share the pictures and the couple said that they should make an official announcement soon. will

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s response to this claim of the Indian media has not yet come out.

It should be noted that Virat and Anushka got married in Milan, Italy in December 2017. The couple had a daughter, Wamika, in January 2021.