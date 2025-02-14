Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has officially announced his 544th film, in which he will be seen opposite South Indian superstar Prabhas.

He shared a picture on Instagram and called Prabhas the ‘Baahubali of Indian cinema’.

The film is being directed by renowned director Hanu Raghupadu, who has earlier made the superhit film ‘Sita Ramam’. The film is being produced by Maitri Movie Makers, while Sudeep Chatterjee is its cinematographer.

Anupam Kher wrote in the post, “Kamal ki kahani hai aur kiya chaye life mein?” which hints at the film’s awesomeness.

The actor also recently discovered the hidden actor inside OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal. He asked Ritesh to do a scene, which took eleven takes to complete. Later, Anupam Kher jokingly said, “There is an actor hidden inside everyone!”

More details about this new film of Anupam Kher and Prabhas will be revealed soon. Will this film be an action or a drama? It remains to be seen, but one thing is certain that this combination of Bollywood and South is going to explode on the big screen.