KARACHI: Anum Fayyaz, a well-known actress in Pakistani drama, left the entertainment world for the sake of Islam.

Anum, who had been appearing in various well-liked Pakistani drama serials, announced her departure from show business in an Instagram post.

It is really tough to write this message, you all supported me in my media career, but now I have decided to leave the entertainment sector and live according to Islam,’ she stated in the Instagram post asking followers to remember her in their prayers.

The actress had not been spotted acting for a while, but in the photos shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a hijab.