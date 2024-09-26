Due to a decline in global oil prices, a decrease in petroleum product prices is expected in Pakistan starting October 1.

Sources indicated that petroleum products may see a reduction of up to 3 rupees, with petrol prices potentially dropping by 1 rupee per liter and diesel prices by 3 rupees per liter.

The final announcement regarding the price changes is expected to be made on September 30, with the Finance Minister set to reveal the details after consulting the Prime Minister.

It’s noteworthy that on September 15, the federal government had also implemented a significant reduction in petroleum product prices.

Currently, petrol is priced at 249.10 rupees per liter, high-speed diesel at 249.69 rupees per liter, light diesel at 141.93 rupees, and kerosene at 158.47 rupees per liter.