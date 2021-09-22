ISLAMABAD: The anti-polio campaign continued successfully for the third day across the country on Wednesday.

Workers are administering anti-polio drops to children of up to five years by visiting door-to-door.

In Karachi, people are administering vaccine to their children to save them from any disability.

On the first day, over 6.7 million children were administered the vaccine. In Lahore, 92,000 children were vaccinated against coronavirus. The polio workers are ensuring implementation of the coronavirus SOPs. During the three-day campaign, over 40 million children will be administered anti-polio drops.