ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government will take all possible steps to ensure security and stability in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the foreign minister said the forces that want instability and chaos in Pakistan have again become active, and they have demonstrated their nefarious designs through the recent terrorist incidents in Quetta and Peshawar.

The minister said the entire nation will have to join hands to protect peace in the country. He said in addition to the government’s arrangements, cooperation of people as well as the Ulema will be required for security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). The foreign minister stressed that the federal and provincial governments will have to stay on alert.

He added that public support is important to ensure security and urged people to maintain religious harmony. “Some elements want to politicise the blasphemous caricature issue,” he said, adding, “The government is not neglectful of its responsibilities.” TLTP