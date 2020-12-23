Alliance wins 112 seats out of the total 289

BJP wins 74 seats

Alliance opposes Modi govt’s policies in the region

An alliance of political parties opposed to India’s policies in the region has swept local elections in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Although the alliance is pro-India but it favours self-governance and opposes Narendra Modi’s government.

According to media reports, the alliance won 112 out of the total 289 seats in District Development Council polls held in a eight-phase process which started November 28 and ended December 19.

On the other hand, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 74 seats while independent candidates won 49 and Congress swept 26 seats.

In the Kashmir Valley, the Modi-led BJP won only three seats as other wins came from the four Hindu-majority districts in the Jammu area.

Results for a few seat will be announced later.

More than 51% of the nearly six million eligible voters across 20 districts came out to vote, the region’s election commission said.

In August 2019, the Modi government revoked the special autonomy granted to the occupied Himalayan region in order to cement its grip over a region that has faced years of unrest.

The region has remained under curfews and lockdown for over 500 days.