The campaign against the Judiciary has turned literally ugly. The supporters of PTI are going deep into the middle of a swamp of democratic fascism.

This reminds me an old write up of mine that was written on the similar attitude against the Judiciary by the PMLN.

It reads as under :

“Now there remain no doubt that the PML(N) has launched a full fledge anti judiciary campaign. It is as evident as sun in a broad daylight. This is the worst kind of politics we are witnessing. It is busy maligning the top judiciary on one pretext or the other. From an ordinary PMLN social media activist to federal ministers everyone is on the dot.

This situation reminds me of Gohar Ayub Khan’s book ‘Glimpses into the Corridors of Power’.

He writes:”The tussle between the PM and chief justice was reaching its peak. I got a call from the PM on November 5, 1997 asking me to come and see him in his chamber in the National Assembly.

When I arrived, I found members of the privilege committee (Nawabzada Iqbal Mehdi and others) present in the cabinet room. The PM asked the chairman of the privilege committee to explain the situation to me. The chairman said that they wanted to summon the chief justice before the committee and all those present (including the PM) concurred.I told them that the rules did not provide for such a drastic step. I have prepared the rules as speaker. No, you cannot summon him and if you make the mistake of doing so, he will disregard your summons. The committee and the PM will be insulted.

With that, the discussion came to an end. The PM asked me to accompany him to the PM House. In the car, the PM put his hands on my knee, and said: “Gohar Sahib, show me a way to arrest the chief justice and keep him in jail for a night.” “For heaven’s sake, do not even consider doing anything of the sort. The whole system will collapse,” I told him.”

Circumstances speak volumes of the fact that Nawaz is on the same track ( Off course with a bit different strategy this time). I wonder if someone can ask him: For heaven’s sake, do not even consider doing anything of the sort.”

Now the question is : what is the reason that the dates on the calendar change but our attitude remains fossilized; it doesn’t change?