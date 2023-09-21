Another Sikh leader who demanded a separate homeland from Hart, Sikh Dol Singh (Sikh Donike) was killed in Canada.

Three days ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that there was irrefutable evidence of the involvement of India’s notorious secret agency ‘RAW’ in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nagar, who was killed in Canada.

Immediately after this statement, Canada expelled the head of the Indian agency ‘RAW’ while India rejected Canada’s accusation and ordered the senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country in retaliation.

A protest against the killing of a Sikh leader active in the Khalistan movement in Canada

Now there are reports that another active leader of the Khalsa Movement in Canada, Sukh Dool Singh, has also been shot dead by unknown persons.

According to media reports, Sukh Dool Singh, who moved from India to Canada in 2017, was shot dead by unknown persons in the Canadian city of Winnipeg.

On the other hand, Indian media say that Sikh Dol Singh was included in the list of Khalsa leaders wanted by India, who fled to Canada with the connivance of Indian Punjab police officers and was a close associate of Sikh leader Arshadeep Singh (Arsha Dala).