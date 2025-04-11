Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs1 billion for the construction of roads and roundabouts connected to the under-construction bridge of Korangi Causeway.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah regarding the construction of Korangi Causeway Bridge, in which connectivity in different directions of Shahrah Bhutto was also decided.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani briefed Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in the meeting and informed that the bridge on Korangi Causeway is a Rs9.3 billion scheme, in which the bridge and its loops are being constructed.

He said that 3000 Korangi Intersection is also being constructed, an underpass will also be built towards Korangi Causeway which will lead towards EBM and Korangi, the construction of the road by constructing a roundabout will be such that traffic can flow from different directions.

Earlier, the Sindh Chief Minister had approved the flyover and other links near Samu Goth of Shahrah Bhutto and also gave its technical approval in the said meeting.

The Sindh Chief Minister was directed to give approval to the Planning and Development Administration Department within a week and start the work.