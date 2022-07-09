Islamabad: On Friday, the price of electricity was increased by Rs1.55 per unit, sending the country into another electric shock.

The increase, which coincides with the second quarterly adjustment of the prior fiscal year, will go into effect on the first of the current month.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has already announced the pricing increase, which will cost electricity users an additional Rs39 billion.

For a period of three months, any additional power consumer recovery will be notified.

Customers of Lifeline and K-Electric would not be affected by the notification.

Nepra has already approved an increase in the price of electricity of Rs7.90 per unit.

Nepra had reached the conclusion following a hearing on the CCPA plea.

Tauseef H. Farooqi, the Nepra Chairman, presided over the hearing. Engineers Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh and Maqsood Anwar Khan, both of Nepra, were also in attendance.

According to Nepra, the CCPA had requested an increase of Rs 7.96 per unit. Preliminary analysis of the data revealed that Nepra had calculated an increase of Rs7 per unit.

The regulator added that lifeline and K-Electric customers were exempt from the tariff increase and that they would get the amount in their invoices for July.