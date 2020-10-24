LAHORE: Another disgruntled lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Faisal Khan Niazi, held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday. During the meeting, PML-N lawmaker Faisal Khan Niazi expressed confidence over the policies and leadership of the Punjab chief minister. The opposition lawmakers from Punjab Assembly have continued holding meetings with Punjab chief minister as Faisal Khan Niazi called on Usman Buzdar where he discussed issues of his constituency as well as welfare and development projects. Buzdar assured him of resolving public issues in his constituency and consideration of recommendations tabled by him.

The chief minister criticised that those creating chaos are the enemies of development of the country and they are trying to hide their corruption. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular political party of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition parties want to stop the journey towards development and prosperity of the country, however, the accountability process will not be stopped at any cost, he said, adding that the Punjab government will keep respecting public representatives besides fulfilling their rightful demands. Meanwhile, Member Punjab Assembly Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri also called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s Office on Saturday. Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the incident which took place in the Punjab Assembly with him.

Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri apprised the Chief Minister of the problems in his constituency. The chief minister assured Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri to resolve the issues. Buzdar said that Sharqpuri is a respected person and he is deeply saddened over the ill-treatment meted out to him in the Punjab Assembly. The behaviour of opposition members is reprehensible and regrettable. Usman Buzdar said that MPAs are highly respectable for him.

“The rulers of the past used to marginalize all the power to themselves through the one man show but my doors are always open for MPAs,” the CM said. Sharqpuri expressed confidence in the chief minister and said that he is a humble person who always respected and listened to assembly members. TLT