By Narejo Abid Ali

Government raises the third-time price in petrol in 20 days which is totally unbearable loss. The new prices will come into effect at midnight tonight The latest round of hikes would see petrol’s price increase by Rs24.03 and soar to Rs233.89, and diesel will be sold at Rs263.31 — up by Rs16.31. Meanwhile, kerosene oil’s new price will be Rs211.43 following an Rs29.49 surge and light diesel’s price will be Rs 207.47 after an increase of Rs29.16.common man is ready to commit suicide due to rising inflation and limited sources

as per the slogan of Zardari and his company we will reduce inflation and we will provide relief to all of Pakistan we will prosper state everything will be in the control question is that raising the prices of electricity and fuel is becoming a cause of unemployment, poverty inflation lower class people become compelled to survive but Zardari and his company is in deep sleep no body is own the worries of the common man.

the finance minister is busy blaming past govt with many shits without lies and false statements they don,t have a powerful strategy to deliver some better relief package for the country at a conference he has given so-called as a usual explanation while

Explaining the reasons behind another hike in prices of petroleum products, the minister said that the international price of petrol was $120 per barrel.

“Our country is still facing a loss of Rs24.03 in petrol, Rs59.16 in diesel, Rs29.49 in kerosene oil, and Rs29.16 in light diesel oil,” he told the press conference.

He said the government was spending Rs120 billion on petrol subsidies. “I have been seeing the country’s situation for 30 years, but I’ve never seen such a situation in terms of inflation.”

He also blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for devising policies that “damaged” the national economy.

just face-saving statement and blood-sucking police of new regime become Hazzard for a common man are fully affected to hike in petrol price they are not able to purchase grocery or pay fees of children at a time every day every one going to hint mouth inflation is on peak and sources are zero every sector is affected badly without better strategy and increase of export in my eye there is no better solution depending on the loan of IMF, world bank, Asian bank neighbor countries and importing 80% goods is not the solution if bureaucracy plays a significant role may the country situation could be changing.

