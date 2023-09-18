Parliament’s decision cannot be negated due to the fear of Nawaz Sharif’s return, Asif Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of newspaper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that Justice Qazi Faiz Isa was accompanied by his wife , during the swearing in ceremony Another good thing is that he refused to take a guard of honour, The first day of the new Chief Justice was very good, hope the continuity will be maintained, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa’s promotion of Urdu language in the court is a big step, I am of the opinion that the decision of the Parliament will stand, If the decision remains, Nawaz Sharif can come back and become the Prime Minister,

Parliament’s decision cannot be negated due to the fear of Nawaz Sharif’s return , Asif Mahmood Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said very well that Chief Justice is also responsible, It seems from the remarks of the judges in the hearing today that they recognize the right of Parliament,

President Islamabad High Court Bar Naveed Malik’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Many things have happened in the Supreme Court today, Naveed Malik It is a good move of the Chief Justice to convene a full court bench on an important issue today, It was also a very good decision to telecast all the action live in the country’s history, supports the steps taken by the Chief Justice to improve the judicial system

Appreciating and supporting the initiative of interpretation of cases in Urdu language,

The Practice and Procedure Act is actually based on a suo motu action,

For a long time there has been a demand that the authority of Fard Wahid should end,

According to the Constitution, Parliament’s job is to legislate, President Islamabad High Court Bar The Supreme Court is looking into whether Parliament can legislate or not,

The court is also looking for the Supreme Court to review its own rules,

New Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa became the center of attention on the first day,

Qazi Faiz Isa wants improvement in Supreme Court Rules, President Islamabad High Court Bar Justice Qazi Faiz Isa wanted to deal with this important matter today which was not possible,

Today’s hearing shows that he wants to do something for the betterment of the judiciary, There is no qualms in telecasting public interest cases live, People should also know about the cases of their interest, Judges must also give Islamic references in cases,

I can tell you many laws which are in conflict with Quran and Sunnah, President Islamabad High Court Bar There is an urgent need to review such laws, President Islamabad High Court Bar