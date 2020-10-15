LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Thursday said the ‘Aristotle of Narowal’ should know that another corruption scandal of Rs 25 billion is revealed after it was proven that Sharif family committed money laundering of Rs 9.5 billion.

Reacting to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders’ press conference over the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Gujranwala rally, Fayyaz Chohan said further revelations will be made in coming days.

“Mrs Safdar Awan – while sitting in Jati Umrah – spent Rs 2.55 billion from the national exchequer on by-election when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life in September 2017 and Kulsoom Nawaz contested the poll,” he said. NNI