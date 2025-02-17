DI Khan: A convoy carrying relief supplies has been attacked once again in Kurram, in which heavy firing was carried out and relief vehicles were looted.

According to the district administration, a convoy consisting of 130 vehicles left from Tal, in which 5 oil tankers were also present. The convoy has been attacked once again in Lower Kurram, after which the firing is still ongoing, while the administration has ordered to keep the convoy moving.

According to official sources, the convoy was fired upon at Charkhel in Lower Kurram, after which the vehicles are being looted. Sources say that the Kurram looters were fired upon. 40 vehicles were going from Tal towards Parachinar.

Meanwhile, the process of demolition of bunkers is also underway in Kurram. According to the Deputy Commissioner, 183 bunkers have been demolished so far. The peace agreement will be fully implemented. He said that forces have been sent on the information of an attack on a convoy in Kurram Charkhel district.

On the other hand, the police say that firing has also been launched on a convoy in Uchhat and Dad Qamar in Lower Kurram. A convoy of 64 vehicles had left from Tal, and there is a risk of casualties due to the firing. According to initial reports, one driver has been injured.

According to the Assistant Commissioner, not a single vehicle out of 113 has reached Tal. Regarding the situation, the administration says that the driver Akram Khan, who was injured in the firing on the Kurram convoy, has been shifted to Alizai Hospital, which is said to be from Peshawar.

The injured driver said that his truck filled with medicine was looted in the Charkhel area. The police asked him to leave the vehicle in the area and sent it to the hospital, after which the armed men started looting the vehicle. The driver said that the tire of the vehicle burst due to the firing and he was also injured.

On the other hand, the district administration says that the vehicles in the convoy heading to Kurram are safe and moving towards their destination. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt the peace.