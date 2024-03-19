The occupying Israeli army once again attacked al-Shafa hospital in Gaza, alleging the presence of Hamas members.

According to a foreign news agency, the occupying Israeli army attacked al-Shafa hospital in Gaza once again, alleging the presence of Hamas members, as a result of which the Israeli army claimed the death of 20 armed Palestinians.

On the other hand, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the resistance organization of occupied Palestine, has announced that it has targeted several vehicles of the Israeli army and killed and injured many Israeli soldiers.

Israeli forces raided and bombarded al-Shafa hospital

It should be noted that the Israeli forces raided al-Shafa Hospital in Gaza yesterday and surrounded the hospital.

According to the Palestinian media, the Israeli army shelled the al-Shafa Hospital, as a result of the heavy firing, the hospital staff suffered severe fear and panic, while there are reports that many people were martyred and injured due to the bombardment.

On the other hand, according to the United Nations report, more than 1.1 million people in Gaza are facing a lack of food and drink, and there is a serious threat of famine in Gaza from mid-March to May.

In this regard, the Secretary General of the United Nations said that the report on the threat of famine in Gaza is a dangerous indictment.