Another leaked recording that supposedly includes Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari, and Asad Umar, the former planning minister, has gone viral on social media.

The conversation on the audio is about the foreign cypher.

In the supposedly leaked audio clip, Imran Khan is heard saying, “Feed Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq narrative to people.”

Transcript

By Asad Umar In retrospect, we also see that we need to have begun the letter-related discussion at least a week or 10 days earlier.

Imran Khan: The influence of the letter—about which we are thinking—has spread to every corner of the globe.

Shireen Mazari: In a formal declaration, the Chinese have condemned American meddling in our domestic affairs.

Imran Khan: Our plan is to take advantage of the public’s support this Sunday and use it to build up pressure to the point where anyone who votes in the [National] Assembly would be stigmatised for life. However, you must use the brands Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq.

People need to be spoon-fed because their minds are already receptive, therefore you need to feed them this.

Earlier today, a hacker who claimed to have PM House audios released another soundbite that implied Khan had engaged in horse trafficking while serving as the nation’s top official.

The former premier’s words in the allegedly recorded audio gave rise to the suspicion that it had been made prior to the no-confidence vote against him.