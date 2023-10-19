4,500 residential buildings and 12,000 homes have been destroyed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

Even international diplomatic efforts could not stop Israel from staining its hands with the blood of Palestinians. In Gaza, the Israeli army killed 433 more Palestinians in a single day.

The number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza has reached 3500, while more than 13 thousand Palestinians, including children and women, have been injured in Israeli brutality.

Two houses were bombed by the Israeli Air Force in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, killing 27 in one incident and 13 members of the same family in the other and injuring 15.

12 people were targeted by the Israeli forces near the Gaza port, while dozens of people, including women and children, were martyred and injured in the bombing of a mosque in Nusayrat area.

Hezbollah attacked three Israeli military bases, destroying tanks and spy equipment

Another 10 people were martyred and 22 injured in the bombing of a house in Deir al-Balah, while 18 people are buried under the rubble.

Israeli forces also shelled residential buildings and roads for 30 minutes near the headquarters of the Red Crescent and al-Quds Hospital in the western Gaza Strip.

Fragments of bombs also fell in the headquarters of the Red Crescent, where 8,000 people have taken shelter in addition to the staff.

On the other hand, the nearby area of Al-Shafa Hospital was also bombarded, in which there were large-scale martyrdoms.

A UN-run school in Khan Yunis was also bombed, killing many people while a house nearby was also destroyed, resulting in a large number of deaths.

In the attack on Al Bakri House, 7 members of the same family were killed, while 20 bombs were dropped on the houses in Al Zaitoon area, which turned all the houses into piles of rubble.

According to the Palestinian media, apart from Gaza, 64 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank, of which 55 are women and children.

