<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/zverev1652077454-0\/zverev1652077454-0.jpg" alt=""\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MADRID: Alexander Zverev\u00a0said he had no chance in the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Madrid Open final<\/a> on Sunday because of the way the tournament had been organised.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Zverev succumbed in 62 minutes to Spanish teenager\u00a0Carlos Alcaraz\u00a0but was unhappy that on the previous two nights he had been last on court.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On Friday the German finished his quarterfinal after midnight, and on Saturday, he won after 1:00am am Madrid time.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"The\u00a0ATP's job was an absolute disgrace this week," the world No. 3 said in a press conference.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Two days ago I went to bed at 4:00, 4:30 a.m. Yesterday I went to bed at 5:20 a.m.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"You know, if any<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> normal person<\/a> goes to bed one night at 4:00 a.m., the next night at 5:00 a.m., it will be a tough time just to be awake for them.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Even if I'm fresh, probably I would not beat Carlos, but definitely (it) would be a better match," he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Zverev said it was "upsetting" because in Acapulco in February he had also to play until 5:00 am.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I'm also human. I'm not a robot. I can't. I simply cannot be on my level when this is happening every night."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He reiterated his post-match comments that Alcaraz was the "best player in the world right now".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I don't take anything away from Carlos," he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"At the end of the day, if you are playing the best players in the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">world<\/a>, you have to be at your top. Otherwise you will have no chance. Today I had no chance."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->