The “Maleficent” star, 49, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday about starring as opera singer Maria Callas in the buzzy new biopic “Maria,” which premiered Thursday at the Venice Film Festival.

Jolie revealed she was nervous to sing in the movie after an ex made her question her musical abilities.

“It was an out-of-body experience because I don’t sing,” she shared. “I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing.

It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing.”

She continued, “I’d been to theater school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me. I just kind of adapted to this person’s opinion. So it took me getting past a lot of things to start singing.”

Jolie did not name the ex in question. She worked on “Maria” with director Pablo Larrain, who is known for directing Natalie Portman in the Jacqueline Kennedy biopic “Jackie” and Kristen Stewart in the Princess Diana biopic “Spencer.” Both Portman and Stewart received Oscar nominations for the performances.

In a press conference Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, Jolie shared that she was “terribly nervous” to sing in “Maria” and spent “almost seven months” training to do so.

“My first time singing, I remember being so nervous,” she recalled. “My sons were there, and they helped to block the door (so) that nobody else was coming in. I was shaky. … I was frightened to live up to her, and I had not sung in public.”