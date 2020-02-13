ANF seizes drugs worth 1.198 billion US dollars in countrywide crackdown

RAWALPINDI: Spokesperson for the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday revealed details of 30 drug busts across the country seizing 5965 kilograms of drugs. The spokesman detailed one of the crackdown which took place on a heroin plantation where the intoxicant was being grown on a 66 hectare of agricultural land. 33 people have been taken under arrest in the crackdowns which include 2 women, all those taken into custody were either aiders or abettors in the heinous crime. 10 cars have also been confiscated during the raids which were used to transport the narcotics to different areas in and outside the country, the spokesperson said. The seized narcotics are worth 1.198 billion dollars.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) busted one of the biggest drug trafficking attempts in Pakistan’s history on February 10 seizing a container of illegal narcotics. According to details, heroin and cocaine worth, almost 1 billion rupees was caught by the law enforcement agencies which was being smuggled through Pakistan. NNI