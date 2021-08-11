RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 229.787 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 14.078 Million internationally, arrested 20 culprits including 3 x Nigerians and impounded 9 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 21.211 Kgs Heroin, 81.400 Kgs Hashish, 94.800 Kgs Opium, 3.766 Kgs Cocaine, 3450 x MDMA Tablets (weighing 1.650 Kgs), 3.15 Kgs Wet & Dry Leaves of Cannabis & Fruits Top, 3.545 Kgs White Powder & 20.265 Kgs Suspected Drugs.

ANF Punjab, seized 194.531 Kgs drugs in fourteen operations. Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a suspected consignment from Courier Office Cargo Complex Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. During search of said consignment 1.190 Kgs Heroin was recovered which was tactfully concealed in 1x Thread Roll. The said Parcel was booked by Nighat Bibi resident of Malakand for Frank Brrocks resident of Netherlands.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted 2 x suspected consignments from Courier Office, Sialkot being sent to Canada. During search 1.300 Kgs Heroin was recovered which was tactfully concealed in 26 x Hammers. The said Parcel was booked by Haseeb Usama resident of Sialkot for Gurdeep Singh resident of Canada. In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Punjab intercepted a Suzuki Bolan near Jamia Masjid Bhaman road and recovered 3.600 Kgs Heroin from personal possession of arrested accused Zulfiqar Ali resident of Lahore.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a Motorcycle near Adda Bagh Chak No.59 JB, Ameenpur road, Faisalabad and recovered 3.600 Kgs Heroin & 1.200 Kgs Opium from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Madni resident of Faisalabad. In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Rangers arrested an accused Shoukat Ali resident of Kasur at barsati Nullah near Village Buruj Shahbazke, District Kasur and recovered 1.935 Kgs Heroin from his personal possession.

In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Sialkot intercepted a motorcycle near Al-Mubarak Marriage Hall Badhal Village Aimanabad road Sialkot and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Tariq Mehmood resident of Sialkot. In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a suspected parcel that arrived from Nigeria. During search confiscated 3.545 Kgs White Powder, 0.800 Kgs Wet Leaves of Cannabis Flowering &Fruits Top & 2.350 Kgs Dry Leaves of Cannabis Flowering &Fruits Top.

The said parcel was booked by Chigozie Blessing Akalanna Aba (Nigerian) for Noreen Nadeem resident of Multan. In eighth operation, ANF Lahore raided at Cantt Board Market Near Al-Jehad Bus Stand Okara Cantt, intercepted a Suzuki Swift Car and recovered 51.600 Kgs Hashish & 93.600 Kgs Opium from secret cavity of seized vehicle. Resultantly, 2 x accused Asad Ullah Afridi resident of Khyber & Salman Azad resident of Lahore were arrested on the spot. In ninth operation, Police Station ANF Multan arrested1x accused Saleem Khan resident of District Khyber at Multan Airport and recovered 2 Kgs Heroin (Crystal white colour ) from his luggage. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Multan to Bahrain through Gulf Airline. In tenth operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a Motorcycle in collaboration with Punjab Rangers at Bhoolan Tenki area Post Lubane Wala Yazman District Bahawalpur and recovered 2 Kgs Heroin from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Adeel & Muhammad Safdar both resident of Lahore.

In eleventh operation, Police Station ANF Sialkot arrested 1x Nigerian national Simon Chukwunwikep at Sialkot Airport and recovered 2 Kgs Cocaine which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Nigeria to Sialkot via Qatar Airways. In twelfth operation, Regional Directorate ANF Punjab arrested 1x Nigerian national Uche Kalu at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.146 Kgs Cocaine.

The accused was trying to smuggle drug ingested 79 x filled capsules from Nigeria to Lahore via Qatar Airline. In thirteenth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted 1 x suspected consignment from Service Centre Kot Lakhpat, Lahore which was booked for Italy. During search 7.365 Kgs Soaked suspected drugs was recovered which was concealed in 12 x Bed sheets. Seized consignment was booked by Shah Hussain resident of District Khyber. In fourteenth operation, Police Station ANF, Lahore intercepted a suspected consignment from TCS Office, Cargo Complex Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore being sent to Australia and recovered 12.900 Kgs Suspected Drugs Methamphetamine (Ice) soaked into 16 x Bed Sheets. The said consignment was booked by Babar Ghani Paracha resident of Lahore for Australia.

ANF KPK, seized 26.87 Kgs drugs in seven operations. Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with 104 Wing FC (N) intercepted a Motorcycle at Shiekhano Check Post and recovered 2 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Zubair Khan resident of District Khyber. In another operation, Police Station ANF Dl Khan arrested 1 x accused Nadeem Durani resident of District Tank and recovered 6 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused. In third operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar apprehended 1x accused Zar Khan resident of District Khyber at Peshawar Airport. During search 1.850 Kgs Heroin was recovered which was concealed in his trolley bag.

The accused was travelling from Peshawar to Bahrain through Gulf Airline. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with 214 Wing FC (North) arrested 1x accused Waleed Khan resident of District Orakzai at Mamari Post and recovered 4.800 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused. In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Hiace and recovered 2 Kgs Heroin & 7.200 Kgs Hashish which was tactfully concealed in spare tyre of seized vehicle. Resultantly, 1x accused Imtiaz Khan resident of District Mohmand was arrested on the spot. The recovered narco was being smuggled from Peshawar to Wazirabad.

In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar arrested a Nigerian National David Nnaemaka at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar on suspicion of narco filled capsules in his stomach. The accused was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, where he delivered 40 x Cocaine filled capsules (weighing 620 grams). The said accused was travelling from Muscat to Peshawar. In seventh Operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Baleno Car at JJK Check Post and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from seized vehicle. Resultantly, 1x accused Muhammad Arshad resident of Khyber was arrested on the spot.

ANF Balochistan, seized 5 Kgs drugs in two separate operations. According to detail Police Station ANF, Quetta recovered 3 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Agha Wali resident of Qilla Abdullah near Sada Bahar Bus Terminal Saryab road, Quetta. In another operation, Police Station ANF Quetta arrested an accused Abdul Qadir resident of Quetta along with Motorcycle near Western bypass Hazarganji District Quetta. During search 2 Kgs Hashish was recovered from personal possession of arrested accused.

ANF Sindh, seized 800 grams drugs in an operation. Police Station ANF Korangi intercepted a parcel at Courier Company Korangi. During search 0.800 Kgs Heroin was recovered which was concealed in sports items. The said parcel was booked by Muhammad Ijaz resident of Karachi for Nouman Safi resident of Birmingham, UK.

ANF Rawalpindi, seized 2.586 Kgs drugs in two operations. Police Station ANF Islamabad (ICT) during routine checking intercepted a parcel at International Mail Office, Chaklala Garrison Rawalpindi being sent to Netherlands. During search 3450 x tablets MDMA (Weighing 1.650 Kgs) were recovered from said parcel. The said parcel was booked by Usman Amir resident of Takht Bai (Mardan), KPK for Samar Khan resident of Netherlands.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad (ICT) during routine checking at International Mail Office, Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi and recovered 0.936 Kgs Heroin from a parcel that arrived from Saudi Arabia. The parcel was sent by Asim Ullah resident of Saudi Arabia for Eid Ur Rehman resident of District Hangu KPK.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.