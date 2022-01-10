RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 208.300kg of drugs and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a joint operation conducted by ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence, 183.600 kg charras and 24.700 kg opium was recovered from secret cavities of a Bedford truck on the Pak-Afghan Torkham border.



ANF also arrested an accused namely Muhammad Noor resident of Landi Kotal.



The drugs were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham.



A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.