KARACHI: On Monday, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations in a number of cities across the nation and detained 11 individuals.

ANF authorities reportedly conducted operations in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Dilbadin, according to an ANF spokesperson. During the operations, the department seized 2.5kg of heroin and 48kg of marijuana.

The authorities seized 48 kg of opium and 5 grammes of heroin in a separate operation.

Eleven suspects were detained during the operation, according to the authorities, and cases will be filed against them.