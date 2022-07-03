Aneel Mussarat, a Pakistani businessman and real estate developer, has prevailed in a defamation case brought by Republic Bharat, a right-wing Indian television channel, over accusations made by Arnab Goswami, the channel’s chief anchor, before the London High Court.

Aneel Mussarat filed a lawsuit in the UK high court after Republic TV accused him of being a “stooge” of Pakistan’s primary espionage agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and of fomenting terrorism in India during a program that was broadcast in the UK on July 22, 2020. Aneel Musarrat’s alleged status as an “ISI stooge” was denied by the high court in London, which ruled that there was no supporting evidence.



After hearing Aneel Mussarat’s argument against Republic’s UK broadcaster Worldview Media Network, Deputy Master Toogood QC rendered the decision. The Republic of Bharat did not participate in the court proceedings at any point, and the decision was made without the defendant’s presence.