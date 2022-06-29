Cuban-boxing-star-Andy-Cruz-caught-trying-to-escape-island-nation Andy Cruz, an Olympic and three-time world boxing champion, was held while attempting to leave Cuba, according to a report from the island nation’s boxing association on Tuesday. crimes against humanity.”indiscipline.”

On the website of Cuba’s INDER sports institute, the Cuban Boxing Federation (FCB) posted a statement claiming that it had been “advised that the athlete Andy Cruz Gomez took part in an attempt to unlawfully depart the country.” Cruz’s present whereabouts and the escape attempt were not further discussed by the FCB.

Cruz is regarded by many analysts as the best Cuban boxer of his generation and earned the gold medal at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Due to the event, he may be suspended from Cuban boxing either temporarily or permanently.