The Google Drive app will soon have new features which can make your search experience much better if you are an Android or iOS user.

The latest feature allows users to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches. This will eliminate the need to repeat the same search queries in the app.

You can also view and select from ‘intelligent suggestions’ as you type in the search bar. The features have started rolling out for eligible users.

Suggestions will be seen for people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files.

The tech-giant said these changes are important because of the changes in working patterns due to COVID-19.

“More people need to get work done even when they’re away from their desk. Finding files quickly and easily on your phone helps ensure you can still share, review, collaborate and create, wherever you are,” Google said in a blog post.