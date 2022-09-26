According to speculations, Ananya Panday will play the lead in the Karan Johar-produced Call Me Bae OTT series on Amazon Prime.

According to rumours, Panday will portray a billionaire fashionista who, as a result of a scandal, would be abandoned by her wealthy family. She thus embarks on her own quest for self-discovery as a result.

Ananya previously made her OTT film debut with the stunning Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. The actor is currently developing her own OTT web series.

The Student of the Year is about to embark on some incredible projects. For instance, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are opposite each other in Kho Gye Hum Kahaan and Dream Girl 2 respectively.Meanwhile, another OTT web series called Showtime has reportedly been revealed by filmmaker Karan Johar, according to ETimes. The production will reportedly include Mahima Makwana and Emraan Hashmi in the key roles.