Actors Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor were both spotted at a shooting location in the same town, suggesting that they may be collaborating on a project.According to reports, Panday and Kapoor were seen travelling to a shared shooting location in the city.

The idea of the new team producing a movie has fans tremendously thrilled. In a video, Ranbir could be seen wearing a black bucket hat, a black hoodie, and black jeans. He was also wearing white sneakers.

Ananya Panday , on the other hand, chose a purple crop top, denim shorts, and a pair of white flip flops.The Student of the Year 2 actress is set to work on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.She apparently has three further projects in the works as well.

The actor from Brahmastra will next be seen in the untitled movie starring Reddy Vanga and Luv Ranjan.