Congratulation to Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he begins the first phase of his wedding planning in Karachi.

The 22-year-old cricketer is getting married to Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi. On February 3, 2023 (a Friday), the port city will host the couple’s nikkah ceremony. According to reports, the legendary bowler and his family have arrived in Karachi to finalise various plans.

Two years ago, the quick runner proposed to Ansha. The Mehendi ceremony will be held in the big city, according to family-friendly sources who spoke with media outlets.

According to reports, the wedding festivities will follow Afridi tribal customs.

The young couple’s Rukhsati ceremony will happen later, according to media sources. Additionally, Ansha and Shaheen’s wedding invitation card has been making the rounds online, however neither family has confirmed it.

The left-handed batsman admitted in an interview that he wanted to wed Afridi’s daughter. It was my request, and Alhumdulillah it has been realised, according to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Before the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League, Pakistan’s pace sensation will start a new chapter in his life (PSL 8). Afridi, who is currently regarded as one of the top pacers in the world, became well-known after playing India in an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Afridi isn’t the first Pakistani cricketer to begin a new chapter in his life; other players have also gotten married. While opening batter Shan Masood married Nische Khan on January 20, 2023, Haris Rauf married Muzna Masood Malik in December of last year.

Shadab Khan, a Pakistani all-rounder, will reportedly hold his Baraat and Walima celebrations on February 9 and 10 in Islamabad after Afridi’s Nikkah.