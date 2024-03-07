WhatsApp introduces new features every month to compete with rival apps.

Another such new feature will soon be available to users which will allow them to convert their photos into stickers.

According to WABetaInfo, a site that monitors the updates of messaging apps, this feature has been introduced in the beta version of the app for Android devices.

Note that the stickers feature in WhatsApp was first introduced in 2018.

Consideration of important features of WhatsApp to improve user privacy

WhatsApp has lowered the age limit for users from 16 years

Shortly thereafter, animated stickers were added to the Meta-owned messaging app.

But till now it was not possible for Android users to create stickers from photos, but soon they will be able to use this feature.

For this purpose, sticker maker will be added to WhatsApp so that users can convert their favorite images into stickers.

The report said that a new Create tab will be added to WhatsApp’s stickers menu so that you can instantly access any photo on your phone and turn it into a sticker.

According to the report, under this feature, it will be possible to make the images in a WhatsApp chat into stickers.

For this, click on the image in the chat and click on the New Create sticker option at the top right.

When you send a sticker in a chat, clicking on it will show 2 options called Add to Favorites and Edit Sticker.

Clicking Add to Favorites will give you easy access to that sticker in the future, while clicking Edit Sticker will open the Image Editor.

It should be noted that this feature was introduced in iOS devices in January 2024 and its access to Android users is delayed.

As mentioned above this feature is currently in beta version so it is hard to say when it will be rolled out to all users.